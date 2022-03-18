FIRST ALERT: Storm chances this evening and into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Most of the day will remain sunny but as we head into this evening, storm chances will increase, especially around 11 PM this evening. Our forecast will turn from sunny & clear to scattered showers and storms for the start of the weekend.

FRIDAY

Highs will climb into the mid 70s today with showers moving in closer to sunset. (WMBF)

Most of the day is dry today! Mostly sunny skies will continue until late afternoon and into the early evening hours. Highs today will rebound with readings in the middle 70s Friday afternoon.

Rain chances arrive closer to sunset and into the overnight hours. Rain chances increase to 30% after sunset today. (WMBF)

Clouds will filter in for the evening ahead of our first chance of showers and storms. Expect a few downpours to work in around sunset and continue through the overnight hours. We increased the rain chances to 30% this evening as storms will be a little bit more common this evening and into the overnight hours. The best rain chances for overnight will still be before midnight.

SATURDAY

Another round of storms arrives for Saturday. We’ll start the day with partly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers early in the day. Any rain early on Saturday should be simple rain, keeping the parade and any morning plans still fine.

A few isolated storms will be possible for Saturday after some morning showers. Any storms in the afternoon could be on the strong side. (WMBF)

As we head into the afternoon, highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s. This will allow for a few storms to develop Saturday afternoon along the cold front. While we’re not expecting a widespread storm threat, a few of these storms could be on the stronger side. There is a level 2 severe weather risk for tomorrow afternoon. Any storm that forms would bring the threat of strong, damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning. These storm chances quickly end after sunset Saturday.

We're under a level two severe weather risk for storms on Saturday. (WMBF)

SUNDAY

Sunshine prevails for the second half of the weekend. Highs will fall into the upper 60s to around 70 for the end of the weekend. It’s a nice Sunday on tap and rain-free as well.

Here's a look at the weekend forecast. (WMBF)

