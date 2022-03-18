Submit a Tip
‘Everybody loved this kid’: Father remembers teen son killed in Gaston Co. shooting

Photo of 16-year-old Kaleb Huskins. (Family photo)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Days after a teenager was shot and killed in Gaston County, his father is sharing memories of his 16-year-old son.

“Everybody loved this kid, man,” said Jordan Huskins.

He says his son, Kaleb Huskins, was killed in a shooting on Dameron Road in Bessemer City.

“My son was an innocent bystander man with the wrong person at the wrong time,” said Jordan Huskins.

A second juvenile was also injured.

“It’s a nightmare, honestly, his mother is really shook up you know, you hear about this kind of thing happening to other people, you know, you don’t see it happening to yourself,” Huskins said.

Wesley McCullough, 18, Michael Greely, 18, Justin Peebles, 18 and Leshantez McDowell, 24, were all charged with first-degree homicide, attempted first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

“When I tell you this kid man, he could have been anything. He has so much left to give this world,” dad said.

A future he’ll never get to see.

“Man, no matter what kind of mood I was in, no matter how I can be stressed and mad. And this kid could come in man and have me laughing. Smiling and I will truly...truly miss my buddy.”

Kaleb’s family will hold a private funeral service.

