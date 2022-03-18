Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina parts ways with women’s basketball coach Jaida Williams

Jaida Williams
Jaida Williams(Bob McCool / CCU Athletics)
By Michael Owens
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University announced Friday that it is parting ways with women’s basketball coach Jaida Williams after nine seasons.

“After an evaluation of our women’s basketball program, we have decided to make a change,” CCU Athletic Director Matt Hogue said in a statement. “We are appreciative for the dedication that Coach Williams has made to our women’s program and thank her for her service to Coastal Carolina University.”

Williams went 129-127 during her time with the Chanticleers, which included a 68-90 mark in conference play spanning both the Big South and Sun Belt conferences.

Her dismissal comes off a 15-11 record in her final season. The Chants finished ninth in the Sun Belt standings before losing falling to top-seeded Troy in the conference tournament.

She led the program to its first postseason appearance during the 2018-19 season and a program-best 25 overall wins the following year. Williams was also named the 2019-20 Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year.

CCU says a national search for a new coach is now underway.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

