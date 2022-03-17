This Is Carolina: Young skateboarders learn new skills at weekly Myrtle Beach class

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recreation leader in Myrtle Beach is teaching the next generation of skateboarders how to shred.

Aaron Frobase has been teaching a weekly skateboarding class for kids for 13 years.

The classes take place at the Matt Hughes Skate Park near Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

Frobase says the classes have helped develop the Myrtle Beach skateboarding scene into what it is today.

“We created a community through doing the classes,” he said.

Frobase admits it can be hectic trying to lead so many young kids, but he loves seeing the progress they make.

“It is controlled chaos,” Frobase said. “You pay attention, you give the kids the effort where they need it. I can’t give all the kids the effort I want to give them, but really skateboarding’s not about holding someone’s hand and teaching them. I mean, you give them the confidence, and then after they get the confidence, it’s time for them to roll on their own.”

Over the course of his 13 years teaching the class, Frobase says he’s watched his students of the sport grow into skateboarding experts.

“I have a couple kids that I taught that still skate,” he said. “They’re in their mid-20s that actually were in my classes before, and it just blows my mind. They’re 10 times better than I’ll ever be, and I’m like, ‘Wow, you started skating with me.’”

Even more valuable than the skateboarding family tree Aaron has developed are the manners he hopes to teach every kid in the class.

“It’s all about respect,” Frobase said. “If a kid doesn’t learn how to skateboard ever but learns how to be respectful, hey, I’ll take that as the lesson of the day.”

Before the kids go home, Frobase leaves them with one last parting gift.

He gives them stickers to put on their skateboards.

Frobase says he hopes to keep teaching the class for as long as he can.

