2023 Sun Belt Conference Track & Field Championships coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand will play host to one of the nation’s premier track and field competitions next year.

The City of Myrtle Beach announced Thursday that it will host the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Track & Field Championships at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. The championships are currently scheduled for May 11-13, 2023.

The city says it partnered with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Coastal Carolina University to bring the event to the Grand Strand.

“Visit Myrtle Beach is excited to partner with Coastal Carolina University and the City of Myrtle Beach to host next year’s Sun Belt Conference Track & Field Championships here in Myrtle Beach,” Jonathan Paris, executive director of sports tourism for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming the member institutions and their student athletes to the beach!”

Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium previously hosted the 2011 World Youth Trials and the 2012 Big South Conference Championship. The city also says to date, 18 Olympians have competed at the venue. Nine stadium records are also held by Olympians.

An official announcement is expected Friday during the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational.

Coastal Carolina track star and Georgetown native Mellissa Jefferson will also be honored at the event, after winning the national championship in the 60-meter dash at last week’s NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

The city also says Alan Connie, the event’s namesake, will also be honored during Friday’s event for his contributions to the local track and field community.

