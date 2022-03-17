South Carolina leads ‘Great Resignation’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is leading the ‘Great Resignation’, taking the number two spot nationwide for most resignations. According to data gathered by Wallethub.com South Carolina had the second highest rate of job quitters both last month and over the last twelve months.

The website cites data collection was used from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.

