Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina leads ‘Great Resignation’

According to data gathered by Wallethub.com South Carolina had the second highest rate of job...
According to data gathered by Wallethub.com South Carolina had the second highest rate of job quitters both last month and over the last twelve months.(Storyblocks)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is leading the ‘Great Resignation’, taking the number two spot nationwide for most resignations. According to data gathered by Wallethub.com South Carolina had the second highest rate of job quitters both last month and over the last twelve months.

The website cites data collection was used from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Horry County PD seizes hundreds or grams of drugs, cash, guns from months-long investigation
HCPD: 6 arrested, hundreds of grams of drugs, cash, guns seized from months-long investigation
Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a...
Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say
Austin Hensley
Myrtle Beach man charged after video of dog being struck circulates online
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank

Latest News

Exclusive one on one with outgoing Chief Judge of Myrtle Beach
Marlboro County woman arrested after newborn tests positive for cocaine, deputies say
Marlboro County woman arrested after newborn tests positive for cocaine, deputies say
Man wanted in North Myrtle Beach assault arrested in Marlboro County
Man wanted in North Myrtle Beach assault arrested in Marlboro County
Expect a quick round of rain late on Friday
FIRST ALERT: Storm chances increasing into the weekend
Aaron Frobase (right) has led the class for 13 years.
This Is Carolina: Young skateboarders learn new skills at weekly Myrtle Beach class