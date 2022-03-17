S.C. Senate votes unanimously to split DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Senate unanimously passed the bill to dissolve the Department of Health and Environmental Control Thursday.

The legislation will split the organization into two new agencies, the Department of Behavioral & Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services.

The bill heads to the House for further examination.

SC Senate unanimously passes a bill to dissolve DHEC and split its responsibilities into two new agencies, the Dept of Behavioral & Public Health and the Dept of Environmental Services, a move senators have said is long overdue. Bill now heads to the House for its consideration. pic.twitter.com/3zXLa0h067 — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) March 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.