Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

S.C. Senate votes unanimously to split DHEC

Legislation to break up DHEC passes SC Senate
Legislation to break up DHEC passes SC Senate(WIS)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Senate unanimously passed the bill to dissolve the Department of Health and Environmental Control Thursday.

The legislation will split the organization into two new agencies, the Department of Behavioral & Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services.

The bill heads to the House for further examination.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County PD seizes hundreds or grams of drugs, cash, guns from months-long investigation
HCPD: 6 arrested, hundreds of grams of drugs, cash, guns seized from months-long investigation
Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a...
Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Austin Hensley
Myrtle Beach man charged after video of dog being struck circulates online
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank

Latest News

Exclusive one on one with outgoing Chief Judge of Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Judge grants bond for woman charged in missing Horry County man’s death
VIDEO: Judge grants bond for woman charged in missing Horry County man’s death
Meagan Jackson
Judge grants bond for woman charged in missing Horry County man’s death
Judge Alison Lee set Fleming's bond as an $800,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option.
Judge sets bond for Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming