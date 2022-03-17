SC sees slight decrease in initial unemployment claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - First-time unemployment claims in South Carolina were down slightly over last week in the latest data released.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,531 first-time unemployment claims, the agency said. That represented a 6% decrease over the prior week’s 1,634.

Greenville County recorded the highest number of initial claims, with 166. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count with 152, while Charleston County was third with 91.

Beyond Charleston County, Berkeley County reported 39 while Dorchester County listed 38. Beaufort County reported 27, while the remaining Lowcountry counties listed fewer than 20.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The most recent unemployment rate released by the state was January’s 3.5%, representing no change from December’s rate.

