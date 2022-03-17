Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC sees slight decrease in initial unemployment claims

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,531...
For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,531 first-time unemployment claims, the agency said. That represented a 6% decrease over the prior week’s 1,634.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - First-time unemployment claims in South Carolina were down slightly over last week in the latest data released.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,531 first-time unemployment claims, the agency said. That represented a 6% decrease over the prior week’s 1,634.

Greenville County recorded the highest number of initial claims, with 166. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count with 152, while Charleston County was third with 91.

Beyond Charleston County, Berkeley County reported 39 while Dorchester County listed 38. Beaufort County reported 27, while the remaining Lowcountry counties listed fewer than 20.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The most recent unemployment rate released by the state was January’s 3.5%, representing no change from December’s rate.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County PD seizes hundreds or grams of drugs, cash, guns from months-long investigation
HCPD: 6 arrested, hundreds of grams of drugs, cash, guns seized from months-long investigation
Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a...
Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Austin Hensley
Myrtle Beach man charged after video of dog being struck circulates online
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank

Latest News

Exclusive one on one with outgoing Chief Judge of Myrtle Beach
Meagan Jackson
Judge grants bond for woman charged in missing Horry County man’s death
Judge Alison Lee set Fleming's bond as an $800,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option.
Judge sets bond for Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
Garden of Hope gets facelift thanks to donations
Garden of Hope gets facelift thanks to donations
Horry County has lifted its outdoor burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county...
Burn ban lifted in Horry County after 2 weeks