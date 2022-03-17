Robeson County firefighter hit by vehicle while responding to fire

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee firefighter was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday.

Robeson County Fire Marshal Stephanie Chavis said the firefighter involved is a volunteer with the Allenton Volunteer Fire Department.

They had arrived at the scene of a brush fire in the area of Old Allenton Road.

Chavis said heavy smoke in the area decreased visibility for drivers in the area - and that the firefighter was on the side of the road when they were struck.

She added that the firefighter reportedly had leg fractures, some abdominal bleeding and possible head trauma as a result.

They were airlifted to the hospital, and their condition is unknown as of 7:45 p.m.

