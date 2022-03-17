Submit a Tip
Mild COVID cases could increase diabetes symptoms, study says

Study shows link between mild COVID cases that don't require hospitalization and an increased risk of diabetes.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new study shows people who recovered from COVID-19 are more likely to develop diabetes even if their case was mild.

Researchers looked at nearly 36,000 people who were diagnosed with COVID, but not hospitalized.

The cases occurred between March 2020 and January 2021, which was before the omicron variant was identified.

Compared to people who never had COVID, they were 28% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

That might be due to damage the virus is known to cause to beta cells in the pancreas. These cells are responsible for releasing insulin.

The study did not consider body mass index, which is one of the most well-known risk factors for diabetes.

It also didn’t look at COVID infections that resulted in hospitalizations. Those cases have previously been linked to higher instances of diabetes.

The new research was published Wednesday in Diabetologia, the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

