Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

McMaster officially launches bid for re-election; McLeod files to challenge

Gov. Henry McMaster speaks as Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette looks on at a news conference at SCGOP...
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks as Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette looks on at a news conference at SCGOP headquarters in Columbia on March 16, 2022.(Mary Green)
By Mary Green
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster officially launched his bid for another term as South Carolina’s governor as the first of his challengers have also formally put their names into contention.

The Republican governor filed for re-election in Columbia on Wednesday, the first day of the two-week filing period.

As the incumbent in a solidly red state, McMaster said his campaign with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette will focus on where the state was before they took office, where it’s come, and where they want to go.

During a news conference with leaders from the South Carolina Republican Party, McMaster pointed to South Carolina’s handling of the pandemic, the passage of Fetal Heartbeat Bill, which is currently tied up in court and bans most abortions after around six weeks, and anticipated income tax cuts as accomplishments of his five years in office.

“We intend to build strongly, forcefully, and think big. As someone said, the only shame is low aim, so we’d rather aim high and fail than aim low and succeed, and we’re aiming high, and we are succeeding, and we will continue to do that,” the governor said.

If he is re-elected and serves his entire term, McMaster would become the longest-serving governor in South Carolina history.

One of the governor’s Democratic challengers, state Senator Mia McLeod of Richland County, also filed Wednesday.

In a tweet ahead of filing, McLeod said, “Fighting for South Carolinians in the State House has never easy, but as your former Representative, current Senator, and next Governor, I have never and will never take the easy way out.”

McLeod’s opponent in the Democratic primary, former Lowcountry Congressman Joe Cunningham, has not yet filed.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Horry County PD seizes hundreds or grams of drugs, cash, guns from months-long investigation
HCPD: 6 arrested, hundreds of grams of drugs, cash, guns seized from months-long investigation
Graham Waldron
Horry County man accused of criminal sexual conduct with 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat
Kroger customers now have a way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.
Kroger announces promotion to help customers save money at the pump

Latest News

Exclusive one on one with outgoing Chief Judge of Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach man charged after video of dog being struck circulates online
Myrtle Beach man charged after video of dog being struck circulates online
Sen. Harvey Peeler, R – Cherokee, speaks on the Senate floor at the State House on March 16,...
Debate begins in South Carolina Senate on bill to dissolve DHEC
Leaving a legacy: Myrtle Beach Chief Municipal Judge retiring after 22 years of service