Marlboro County woman arrested after newborn tests positive for cocaine, deputies say

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is behind bars after deputies said her newborn child tested positive for drugs.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Amber Michelle Lanthier, of Bennettsville, was taken into custody Thursday.

Deputies said the arrest stemmed from a July 2021 incident, in which the sheriff’s office received a call from the South Carolina Department of Social Services about the child testing positive for cocaine.

Lanthier is charged with unlawful neglect of a child and is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

She is awaiting a bond hearing.

