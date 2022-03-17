Man wanted in North Myrtle Beach assault arrested in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man wanted in connection to an assault in the Grand Strand was arrested in Marlboro County on Thursday.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Tramayne Maurice Quick, of Bennettsville, was wanted for first-degree assault and battery.

Deputies said the incident occurred on March 11 on the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard, when Quick allegedly assaulted and stomped a female victim, leaving her with several broken bones.

Quick was taken into custody without incident, according to officials.

He’s being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center, where he awaits extradition.

