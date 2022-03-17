Lanes blocked on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach after vehicle goes into ditch

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Traffic is slowed Thursday afternoon in the Myrtle Beach area after a vehicle went into a ditch, officials say.

Crews were called to the crash near Highway 17 Bypass and Azalea Lakes Boulevard at 12:40 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes are currently blocked as crews work the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Troopers are investigating the accident. Horry County police is also assisting on scene.

The public is asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

