Lake City murder suspect extradited after arrest in NC

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A murder suspect has been extradited to Florence County after his arrest last month in North Carolina.

Online records show Damien Muldrow, 29, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.

Muldrow is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the death of Jeremy Lenard McMillan.

McMillan, 36, of Columbia, died from injuries sustained in a Feb. 20 shooting on Lassie Street in Lake City.

Lake City police announced on Feb. 28 that Muldrow was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in North Carolina.

A second suspect in McMillan’s killing, who police identified as Daryl Lanell Epps, 32, remains at large.

Anyone with information on Epps’ whereabouts should contact Lake City police at (843) 374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

