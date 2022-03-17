Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lake City murder suspect extradited after arrest in NC

Damien Muldrow, 29, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.
Damien Muldrow, 29, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A murder suspect has been extradited to Florence County after his arrest last month in North Carolina.

Online records show Damien Muldrow, 29, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.

Muldrow is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the death of Jeremy Lenard McMillan.

McMillan, 36, of Columbia, died from injuries sustained in a Feb. 20 shooting on Lassie Street in Lake City.

Lake City police announced on Feb. 28 that Muldrow was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in North Carolina.

A second suspect in McMillan’s killing, who police identified as Daryl Lanell Epps, 32, remains at large.

Anyone with information on Epps’ whereabouts should contact Lake City police at (843) 374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County PD seizes hundreds or grams of drugs, cash, guns from months-long investigation
HCPD: 6 arrested, hundreds of grams of drugs, cash, guns seized from months-long investigation
Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a...
Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Austin Hensley
Myrtle Beach man charged after video of dog being struck circulates online
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank

Latest News

Exclusive one on one with outgoing Chief Judge of Myrtle Beach
Horry County has lifted its outdoor burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county...
Burn ban lifted in Horry County after 2 weeks
Residents in the Flag Patch community can rest a little easier knowing a string of drive-by...
‘I leapt for joy’: Residents react after HCPD arrests six accused in 40 drive-by shootings
A crash is slowing traffic Thursday morning in the Carolina Forest community.
Crash blocks lanes on Carolina Forest Boulevard