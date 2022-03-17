Submit a Tip
Judge sets bond for Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming

Judge Alison Lee set Fleming's bond as an $800,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option.(Richland County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A judge set a bond for suspended Beaufort County attorney Cory Fleming Thursday morning.

Fleming, a longtime friend of Alex Murdaugh, was indicted on 18 charges in connection with the settlement in the death of Murdaugh’s housekeeper.

Judge Alison Lee set Fleming’s bond as a $100,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option.

Fleming’s attorney, Deborah Barbier, asked Judge Lee for a personal recognizance bond stating Fleming has been suspended from the practice of law and citing his marriage to a public defender.

Lee said the allegations were serious and the bond was appropriate noting she didn’t see Fleming as a flight risk.

As a condition of the bond Fleming had to surrender his passport and agree not to leave the state.

