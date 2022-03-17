Submit a Tip
Judge grants bond for woman charged in missing Horry County man’s death

Meagan Jackson
Meagan Jackson((Source: JRLDC))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the two suspects charged in connection to the death of a missing Horry County man appeared in court Thursday morning to ask a judge to set bond.

Meagan Jackson and her co-defendant, former Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell, are accused of killing Gregory Rice.

Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said the judge granted Jackson bond against the objections of prosecutors.

The judge set a $150,000 bond and placed Jackson on home detention, Richardson said. The judge also ordered Jackson have no negative contact with law enforcement.

Rice, who is the father of four of Jackson’s children, was first reported missing on Oct. 5, 2020.

The extensive search for Rice ended just over a month later after his body was found along the Little Pee Dee River near Pitts Landing off Highway 378 at the Horry/Marion County.

Jackson was previously given a $100,000 bond back in November 2020 and was ordered to be on GPS monitoring and home detention. The judge ordered that she was only allowed to leave for employment, medical attention, court appearances and to meet with her attorney.

She was placed back into custody in June 2021 after authorities say she violated conditions of her bond.

Jackson must adhere to all her previous bond conditions or bond will be revoked again, 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Tonya Root said Thursday.

Dontell, who is also charged in Rice’s death, remains behind bars after reportedly violating his own bond.

