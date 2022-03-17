‘I leapt for joy’: Residents react after HCPD arrests six accused in 40 drive-by shootings

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in the Flag Patch community can rest a little easier knowing a string of drive-by shootings may finally draw to a close.

Flag Patch, which lies between Longs and Loris, has been plagued by drive-by shootings for about a year. Horry County police announced this week that six men were arrested in connection to the shootings.

Six men are charged in connection to a series of drive-by shootings in Horry County. (Source: HCPD)

One victim of the shootings, who lives along Highway 746, tells WMBF News she “leapt for joy” when she received word of the arrests. She says she’s grateful to be alive and looking forward to being able to finally put this chapter of her life behind her.

Another long time resident says she’s lived on Highway 746 for more than 30 years and has never been more worried for her safety than the past year.

She has bullet holes in her house and her car and says her nephew was hit in the leg during one of the drive-by shootings. Fortunately, Horry County police believe they’ve taken a significant step forward toward resolving the issue.

On top of the six arrests, HCPD seized 20 guns and hundreds of grams worth of cocaine, heroine, fentanyl and meth.

Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson is grateful for the departments efforts, because several of those 40 shootings weren’t far from city limits.

“I think things like this are tremendous in our growth and letting people know that they are safe and police have their back means a lot,” said Harrelson.

Police believe the shootings were in retaliation to a murder last year.

Harrelson is hopeful the arrests will deter any similar activity near or in the city, so Loris residents and those nearby can feel safe and comfortable in the small town.

“This rivalry thing between gangs or whatever, it’s just fantastic to see them taken off the streets for the safety of everybody,” said Harrelson.

Police say there may be additional arrests to come, and possibly more gun and drug seizures.

