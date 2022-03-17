Submit a Tip
Garden of Hope gets facelift thanks to donations

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A donation of materials and manpower from Home Depot is replacing the garden boxes at the Garden of Hope on Carver Street.

Late last year, Margie Hapeman, the local Home Depot manager, contacted the City of Myrtle Beach offering a $1,000 American Express grant for a local construction project. 

The Neighborhood Services Department suggested replacing the garden boxes at the Garden of Hope in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood, and the plan was approved. 

Home Depot staff members are on-site Thursday morning, along with city staff, installing new wood around the garden beds. 

The work may take a few days to complete.

To make the full project possible, the city also received a $1,500 donation from Jason Greene of Tuscan Properties and Bradley Development. 

The city is matching those contributions with $2,500. 

