FIRST ALERT: Storm chances increasing into the weekend

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While most of Friday remains sunny, we’re watching increasing storm chances into the weekend.

FRIDAY

Enjoy the beautiful Friday ahead as we keep most of the day dry. Mostly sunny skies prevail until late in the afternoon. Temperatures continue to rebound as we top out in the middle 70s Friday afternoon.

We’ll watch the clouds increase into the evening ahead of our first chance of storms. Expect a few downpours and a storm or two to arrive after sunset. The best chance of rain Friday comes just before midnight.

Expect a quick round of rain late on Friday
Expect a quick round of rain late on Friday(WMBF)

SATURDAY

Saturday will feature another chance of late-day storms. Expect partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower or two early in the day. Into the afternoon, as temperatures return to the 70s, we may see a few storms develop.

We’re not expecting widespread storms Saturday, but the couple that do develop could be on the stronger side. The main threats would be strong, damaging winds gusts, and frequent lightning. These storm chances quickly end after sunset Saturday.

A few storms may develop Saturday afternoon
A few storms may develop Saturday afternoon(WMBF)

SUNDAY

We’ll turn sunny but a bit cooler to end the weekend. Expect temperatures Sunday to hold in the upper 60s under mainly sunny skies.

Expect a few storms around Saturday
Expect a few storms around Saturday(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

