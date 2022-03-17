FIRST ALERT: Drier day ahead, sunshine returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We picked up on some much needed rainfall last night and early this morning. Some of you may have woke up to the overnight round of showers & storms, adding even more needed rainfall to our area. Thankfully, we will dry out today.

TODAY

Highs will climb into the lower 70s today with clearing skies. (WMBF)

Clouds linger around for the morning hours as the light rain moves out of the region. Highs today will be comfortable with readings in the lower 70s. As we head into the middle of the day and into the afternoon, more sunshine will return allowing for a drying trend for any plans today.

Have plans to celebrate? It's a comfortable night. (WMBF)

If you are headed out for any St. Patrick’s Day plans, the forecast looks excellent. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s the later you stay out tonight. Most of you will be fine with just a light jacket. Outside of that, it’s a rather mild night and dry evening for any celebrations.

REST OF THE WEEK

Warmer weather will continue Friday and Saturday as temperatures climb well into the 70s.

Our next rain chance comes in Friday night and into Saturday morning with a cold front that will pass through. (WMBF)

A fairly weak cold front will approach the area Friday night and into Saturday morning, helping spark off the risk for a few more showers and even some storms late Friday but mainly on Saturday.

We're going to keep an eye on Saturday. Nothing for certain yet but a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. (WMBF)

It’s nothing to write home about but the Storm Prediction Center is monitoring our area on Saturday for a few strong storms. As of now, there’s not a huge severe weather threat with this. If you have plans Saturday, like the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade, don’t cancel them but stay aware of the forecast.

Highs will reach the mid 70s on Saturday and fall into the upper 60s on Sunday. (WMBF)

Cooler and drier weather will return by Sunday with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.

