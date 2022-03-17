Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Encanto’ star recorded song while in labor

The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album...
The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album charts.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Encanto” actress Stephanie Beatriz revealed in a new interview with “Variety” that she was having contractions while she recorded the song “Waiting on a Miracle” for the movie’s soundtrack.

It’s not likely she was in the hospital at the time, but her daughter was born the very next day.

The “Encanto” soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s album charts.

It also spawned the single, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which stayed in the No. 1 slot on the pop charts for five weeks.

It’s the best performance of any Disney song since “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” in 1993.

Beatriz also performs vocals for her character Mirabel Madrigal on that song.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County PD seizes hundreds or grams of drugs, cash, guns from months-long investigation
HCPD: 6 arrested, hundreds of grams of drugs, cash, guns seized from months-long investigation
Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a...
Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Austin Hensley
Myrtle Beach man charged after video of dog being struck circulates online
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank

Latest News

Exclusive one on one with outgoing Chief Judge of Myrtle Beach
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments Wednesday that persons deemed 'traitors' to...
Putin targets 'traitors' to Russian people
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Russia extends US basketball star Brittney Griner’s arrest
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Some survivors emerge from Ukraine theater hit by strike
Horry County has lifted its outdoor burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county...
Burn ban lifted in Horry County after 2 weeks