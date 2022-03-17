Submit a Tip
DHEC: 120K gallons of sanitary sewage ‘released’ in Florence

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there is no risk to public health after an estimated 120,000 gallons of sanitary sewage was released from a damaged gasket seal and flowed into Polk Swamp and the surface of the roadway median along East Palmetto Street on Sunday.

According to DHEC, the 14-inch sanitary sewer force main located within the 3700 Block of East Palmetto Street was compromised due to a failed gasket seal.

That caused sewage to be released into Polk Swamp through stormwater catch basins along East Palmetto Street.

The City was notified of a utility issue within the 3700 block of East Palmetto Street at 8:54 a.m.

Responding staff found water being released to the surface of the roadway median along East Palmetto Street.

DHEC said the sanitary sewer release was stopped on Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m. City staff completed the installation of a new pipe gasket seal at approximately 9:00 p.m, Monday.

It is estimated that 120,000 gallons of sewage were discharged from the damaged gasket seal and flowed into Polk Swamp.

City crews cleaned visible solids at the overflow site and used lime to disinfect the affected area according to DHEC guidelines. The analyzed bacteriological samples from Polk Swamp document that there is no threat to public health or the environment.

In July 2008 the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) required wastewater collection system operators, including the City of Florence, to enact public notification programs related to sanitary sewer overflows. In response to this regulatory requirement, the City developed a policy for releasing information on overflows of 5,000 gallons or more.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

