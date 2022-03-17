Custodian at Brunswick Co. school suspended after criminal sexual conduct arrest

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A custodian at a Brunswick County school has been suspended without pay after he was arrested in South Carolina Monday.

According to the Horry County Detention Center website, Jeffrey O’Neill Hibbert Jr. was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Brunswick County Schools confirmed that Hibbert is a custodian at Town Creek Middle and that he was suspended without pay effective March 16 “pending further disciplinary action.”

Hibbert has been employed with the school system since July 1, 2020.

