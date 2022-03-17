Crash blocks lanes on Carolina Forest Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash is slowing traffic Thursday morning in the Carolina Forest community.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on Carolina Forest Boulevard and Postal Way, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say all lanes are blocked.

Additional details on the crash, including potential injuries, were not immediately known.

Drivers should use caution if traveling in the area.

