Burn ban lifted in Horry County after 2 weeks

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County has lifted its outdoor burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county effective immediately, officials said Thursday.

The ban was put in place two weeks ago due to low relative humidity and dry/windy conditions.

The public is asked to continue to follow all regulations related to open burning.

All open burning in Horry County requires you to contact the South Carolina Forestry Commission at 1-800-986-5404 before the burn is started.

