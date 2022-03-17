Submit a Tip
Border Patrol agents seize $1M in meth at international bridge in Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $1 million in methamphetamine at the Hidalgo...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $1 million in methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HIDALGO, Texas (Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted several pounds of methamphetamine from over the weekend that was heading into Texas.

On Sunday, agents at the Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge reported they stopped $1.1 million worth of alleged methamphetamine from making it through the border crossing.

CBP officers assigned to the international bridge say they encountered a white Jeep SUV making entry from Mexico.

An officer referred the vehicle for further inspection and after physically inspecting the vehicle, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a canine team, officers discovered nine packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 79 pounds concealed within the vehicle.

“Our CBP officers used all of our available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt and prevented these harmful narcotics from getting to American streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Agents seized the narcotics and the vehicle and report the case remains under investigation by special agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

