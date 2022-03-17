Submit a Tip
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old believed abducted from Georgia home

An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Cali McClean. (South Fulton PD)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Cali McClean who Georgia authorities said was abducted Wednesday night from her home in South Fulton.

Police said they believe McClean, who was last seen wearing a pink two-piece night set, may be with 33-year-old Erjahn McClean. Their relationship to one another remains unknown at this time, WGCL reported.

Cali is described as having dark-colored hair and brown eyes. Erjahn is described as being 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He is bald and has a beard and was last seen wearing all black with red and silver Balenciaga-brand shoes.

The two are likely traveling in a black 2022 Land Rover with Georgia license plate CHS7803.

A manhunt for the girl and the man she is believed to be with is underway. If you see the vehicle or know the whereabouts of the suspect and child, call 911 or the South Fulton Police Department at 404-808-3011.

For the latest information, click here.

