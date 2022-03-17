Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 doctors killed in dental office shooting in Texas

Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Christian Terry and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Both doctors shot in a Texas dental office have died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect, Steven Alexander Smith, 40, is charged with capital murder, according to Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Christian. He is held on a total of $3 million bond, KLTV reported.

The sheriff’s office says the victims are Dr. Blake G. Sinclair, 59, of Tyler, and Dr. Jack E. Burroughs, 75, of Tyler.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call for a shooting at Affordable Dentures & Implants. Deputies said they found two male victims inside the business suffering from gunshot wounds.

The initial investigation revealed Smith was a patient at the clinic. Investigators said he became angry at clinic staff and went to his pickup truck in the parking lot.

He then returned and entered into the lobby area where he was met by clinic personnel. Smith had a handgun and ultimately shot two doctors on staff inside the business, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both victims were taken to a Tyler hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries.

Witness to shooting said she hid behind lobby wall

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County PD seizes hundreds or grams of drugs, cash, guns from months-long investigation
HCPD: 6 arrested, hundreds of grams of drugs, cash, guns seized from months-long investigation
Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a...
Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Austin Hensley
Myrtle Beach man charged after video of dog being struck circulates online
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank

Latest News

Exclusive one on one with outgoing Chief Judge of Myrtle Beach
Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.
New Prince album to be released after more than 30 years on the shelf
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater
Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.
Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize
Meagan Jackson
Judge grants bond for woman charged in missing Horry County man’s death