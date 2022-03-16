Satisfy your Sweet Tooth at Buzzed Bull Creamery in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Buzzed Bull Creamery will be celebrating one year of being open this July. They use liquid nitrogen to make fresh ice cream!

Buzzed Bull Creamery offers ice cream, milkshakes, espresso bar, waffles and you can get anything buzzed if you are 21 and up.

They host events at the store and can also bring ice cream to any events happening around the Grand Strand.

Stop by and get a sweet treat Monday-Friday from 5:00pm-9:30pm or on Saturday and Sunday from 2:00pm-9:30pm.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.