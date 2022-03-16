Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Suspect behind 20 catalytic converter thefts arrested, more victims possible

Calvin Medford
Calvin Medford(Waynesville PD)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police say a man who stole 20 catalytic converters since December 2020 is now in custody.

Waynesville Police Department arrested Calvin Medford on 40 charges related to the catalytic converter thefts. The agency estimates the crimes cost victims between $30,000 and $40,000.

Police say they are continuing to investigate more possible victims and other suspects who may be involved in the thefts.

“The proactive actions of our patrol officers and an in-depth follow-up investigation by our Detectives led to the arrests of Calvin Medford,” Police Chief David Adams said. “Their dedicated efforts helped solve these cases. These types of crimes create a significant expense to the victims and businesses, hopefully, this will lead to some restitution through adjudication.”

MORE NEWS: Murdaugh, friend Cory Fleming facing new indictments in housekeeper’s death settlement

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Horry County PD seizes hundreds or grams of drugs, cash, guns from months-long investigation
HCPD: 6 arrested, hundreds of grams of drugs, cash, guns seized from months-long investigation
Graham Waldron
Horry County man accused of criminal sexual conduct with 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat
Kroger customers now have a way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.
Kroger announces promotion to help customers save money at the pump

Latest News

WMBF News at 6
VIDEO: HCPD: 6 arrested, hundreds of grams of drugs, cash, guns seized from months-long investigation
WMBF News at 6
Horry County takes first step to ban sex offenders from working in child-oriented businesses
VIDEO: Popular Grand Strand car and truck show to begin charging admission for first time
VIDEO: Lake City Early Childhood Center teacher arrested, charged with neglect, battery
VIDEO: Lake City Early Childhood Center teacher arrested, charged with neglect, battery
.
VIDEO: Horry County man accused of criminal sexual conduct with 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat