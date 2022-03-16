Police: Laurinburg teen shot while walking home, 16-year-old arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Laurinburg Police Department says a 16-year-old has been arrested after another teen was shot Tuesday afternoon.

According to the report, Laurinburg police officers on patrol heard gunshots in the area of McDougald Avenue.

Upon investigation, they located a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound who said he was walking home when the suspect ran up from behind and began firing.

The 15-year-old was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Police say the suspect was identified and apprehended a short time later who has been identified as a 16-year-old juvenile. That juvenile is being held in a juvenile facility.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.