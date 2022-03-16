Submit a Tip
‘No Fireworks Zone’ proposal goes to third reading in Horry County Council

fireworks
fireworks(KPTV)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council approved the second reading of a ‘No Fireworks Zone’ ordinance.

The ordinance approved Tuesday night would prohibit setting off fireworks in certain areas of the county based on complaints or requests from residents.

This ordinance would not apply to hand-held sparklers or small ground fireworks.

If the ‘No Fireworks Zone’ passes the third reading, those who let off fireworks in the zones will be fined.

