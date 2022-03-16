Submit a Tip
Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say

By Audrey Owsley and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - An 18-year-old woman who went missing from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada may have been kidnapped, authorities said.

Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen around 5 a.m. Saturday inside her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Newlands Drive in Fernley, Nevada. According to Irion’s mother, she works for Panasonic in the Reno-Sparks area and was waiting for a shuttle when she went missing.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says video surveillance shows a person walking from a nearby homeless camp and lurking in vehicles. He is then seen getting into the driver’s seat of Irion’s vehicle and leaving in an unknown direction with Irion in the passenger seat, KOLO reports.

Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say Irion’s vehicle, a blue 1992 Mercury Sable, was found at the industrial park in Fernley around noon Tuesday. Deputies said evidence found inside the car suggests Irion’s disappearance was the result of a crime.

The Washoe County Forensic Investigation Section is helping process the car.

Irion is described as 5′11″ with dyed black hair and green eyes. One eye also has brown in it. Her family organized a GoFundMe following her disappearance to help with search-related costs.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6620 and reference case 22LY01068.

VIDEO: Horry County man accused of criminal sexual conduct with 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat