Missing Horry County woman last heard from in February, police say
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.
Police said Brittany Leigh Graves, 34, has not been heard from since Feb. 5.
Graves is described as 5-feet-tall and 130 pounds. She typically stays in the Loris area.
No additional information on Graves was released.
If you have any information on Graves’ whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
