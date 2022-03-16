Submit a Tip
Missing Horry County woman last heard from in February, police say

Police said Brittany Leigh Graves, 34, has not been heard from since Feb. 5.
Police said Brittany Leigh Graves, 34, has not been heard from since Feb. 5.(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Graves is described as 5-feet-tall and 130 pounds. She typically stays in the Loris area.

No additional information on Graves was released.

If you have any information on Graves’ whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

