Missing Horry County woman last heard from in February, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Police said Brittany Leigh Graves, 34, has not been heard from since Feb. 5.

Graves is described as 5-feet-tall and 130 pounds. She typically stays in the Loris area.

No additional information on Graves was released.

If you have any information on Graves’ whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

