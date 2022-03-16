Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana

Smoke from a fire is seen at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, Ind., on Wednesday.
Smoke from a fire is seen at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, Ind., on Wednesday.(Source: WISH/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Gray News) - Multiple departments responded to a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center Wednesday in Indiana.

Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson told reporters that all people are accounted for, including Walmart staff and emergency responders.

Massive plumes of smoke coming from the warehouse could be seen for miles. WISH meteorologist Marcus Bailey noted that the fire was so large that it could be seen on radar.

Anderson said that after attempting to put out the fire, it grew so large that firefighters decided to take a “defensive” stance. He said he was confident it would be contained but discouraged people from coming to the area.

Around 1,000 employees were believed to be working at the building when the fire started.

There was no indication at this point what caused it.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Horry County PD seizes hundreds or grams of drugs, cash, guns from months-long investigation
HCPD: 6 arrested, hundreds of grams of drugs, cash, guns seized from months-long investigation
Graham Waldron
Horry County man accused of criminal sexual conduct with 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat
Kroger customers now have a way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.
Kroger announces promotion to help customers save money at the pump

Latest News

WMBF News at 6
VIDEO: HCPD: 6 arrested, hundreds of grams of drugs, cash, guns seized from months-long investigation
WMBF News at 6
Horry County takes first step to ban sex offenders from working in child-oriented businesses
VIDEO: Popular Grand Strand car and truck show to begin charging admission for first time
VIDEO: Lake City Early Childhood Center teacher arrested, charged with neglect, battery
VIDEO: Lake City Early Childhood Center teacher arrested, charged with neglect, battery
.
VIDEO: Horry County man accused of criminal sexual conduct with 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat