Laurinburg police search for suspect in fatal Tuesday night shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Laurinburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night on Washington Street in Laurinburg.

According to the report, at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

While en route, officers were told the victim was being taken by private vehicle to Scotland Memorial Hospital, which officers observed.

Hospital staff removed the victim, 40-year-old Darius Davon Moore, of Laurinburg, from the vehicle and into the emergency room where they attempted life-saving measures.

They were not able to revive Moore, who was pronounced deceased.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

