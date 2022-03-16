Submit a Tip
Georgia State Upends No. 15 Tigers 6-1

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - Griffin Cheney hit three home runs and the Panther defense allowed just one of 11 baserunners to score in the first five innings in Georgia State’s 6-1 win over No. 15 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Panthers improved to 11-6, while the Tigers dropped to 14-2.

Cheney belted a two-out, two-run homer in the first inning on a 1-2 pitch, then Max Ryerson flared a two-out, run-scoring single in the second inning. Cheney laced his second homer of the game to lead off the top of the third inning, then Clemson responded in the bottom of the third inning on Bryar Hawkins’ run-scoring single. Cheney added a solo homer in the eighth inning, his third long ball of the game.

Chad Treadway (3-0) pitched 2.2 innings in relief to earn the win, as he gave up one hit, no runs and no walks with three strikeouts. Panther starter Camren Landry surrendered just one run with eight strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched. Tiger starter Billy Barlow (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers begin ACC play with a three-game home series against No. 23 Miami (Fla.), beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

