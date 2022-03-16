Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Gamecocks earn 12-0 win over Gardner-Webb

Head coach Mark Kingston was ejected following an exchange with the home plate umpire in the...
Head coach Mark Kingston was ejected following an exchange with the home plate umpire in the bottom of the 7th.(WIS)
By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team shut out Gardner-Webb, 12-0, in seven innings on Tuesday night (March 15) at Founders Park.

The trio of Aidan Hunter, Cade Austin and Michael Esposito allowed just five hits in recorded the second shutout of the season. Hunter earned the win, his third of the year, as he allowed four hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Austin struck out four, allowing just one hit in two innings of relief. Esposito worked a perfect seventh with a strikeout.

The Gamecocks scored runs in each of the six innings, including a four-run fourth. Michael Braswell, Andrew Eyster, Kevin Madden and Carson Hornung had two hits apiece, while Elijah Lambros drove in three runs. Belk and Madden each homered and scored a pair of runs.

POSTGAME NOTES

Michael Braswell extended his hitting streak to 16 games with two hits in the win.

The game ended in seven innings after the 10-run rule was enforced. Both coaches agreed to the 10-run rule before today’s game.

Hunter now has five decisions in eight appearances this year.

Eyster has now driven in 23 runs after 16 games this season.

The pitching staff allowed just one walk in the win over the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

UP NEXT

Carolina opens SEC play on Friday night (March 18) as the Gamecocks travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to face No. 7 Tennessee. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Horry County PD seizes hundreds or grams of drugs, cash, guns from months-long investigation
HCPD: 6 arrested, hundreds of grams of drugs, cash, guns seized from months-long investigation
Graham Waldron
Horry County man accused of criminal sexual conduct with 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat
Kroger customers now have a way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.
Kroger announces promotion to help customers save money at the pump

Latest News

CCU Softball.
Coastal softball hits six home runs in doubleheader sweep of CSU
Clemson baseball
Georgia State Upends No. 15 Tigers 6-1
The Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility...
‘Our absolute and professional best’: City leaders speak out about $200M unpaid bonds in Panthers-Rock Hill facility dilemma
.
Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium to host 2,500 athletes over the next few weeks