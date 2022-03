FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman who was reported missing in Florence has been found safe, according to police.

Before she was located, Angela Kershner was last seen on March 4. Police said she was last heard from three days later.

Police did not disclose where Kershner was found.

Additional details on the case were not immediately available.

