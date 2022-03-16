FIRST ALERT: Strong storms & heavy rain this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mostly cloudy skies continue to roll into the area ahead of the rain and storms that will bring a nasty forecast today.

STORMY DAY AHEAD

An incoming low pressure system will bring the increasing chance of showers and storms, especially for the afternoon and evening hours today. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a level one severe weather threat for the chance of an isolated severe storm today.

We're under a level one risk for a strong storm today. Most locations will see just heavy rain and a gusty wind. (WMBF)

While widespread severe weather is not anticipated today, we could see an isolated strong storm or two, especially for the afternoon and evening hours. Before we chat about then, let’s make sure we plan out the rest of the day leading up to that.

Notice the scattered showers this morning remain fairly light in nature and not as widespread. (WMBF)

The morning commute should be dry as you head out the door. Rain chances will remain limited at 20-30% through the morning commute. However, as we head toward lunchtime, those rain chances begin to increase along with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s.

This afternoon will feature widespread showers & storms with some of those on the strong side. (WMBF)

By the early afternoon hours, a widespread round of showers and storms will move into both the Grand Strand and inland areas. If there is a chance of a severe storm, it would be during this timeframe. Most of us will be looking at heavy downpours and just a nasty forecast for the afternoon and evening. In fact, plan on a slow evening commute with rounds of heavy rain likely as you are headed home. Parents, the kids will need the rain jacket for this afternoon when they get off the bus!

REST OF THE WEEK

Rain chances will linger Thursday morning, but we’re expecting drier conditions for the rest of the day on Thursday. Highs will remain in the lower 70s on Thursday with breaks in the clouds working back into the area. All of that before another round of rain moves in just in time for the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Highs will climb into the 70s to end the week with a rain chance Friday night and into Saturday morning. (WMBF)

Highs on Friday will climb into the low-mid 70s with rain chances returning back to the forecast Friday night and into Saturday morning. As of now, we’re not expecting that much rain with our next system but enough to wet the ground. Majority of that rain will fall overnight and clear out of here by Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend will remain dry with temperatures still in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

