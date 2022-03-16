Dining with Dockery: Bumstead’s Pub

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re headed to the Bumstead’s Pub in this week’s Dining with Dockery.

Located at 400 Mister Joe White Ave (formerly 10th Ave) in the Heart of Myrtle Beach, next door to our World Famous Dagwood’s Deli, Bumstead’s Pub is a little touch Europe just off the beach.

From lunch to dinner, Bumstead’s has everything you would want from an old English Pub. It’s a place where you can meet good friends and enjoy some incredible food.

In this week’s episode, Andrew tries out some of the menu items you can order at Bumstead’s including the sandwiches, the appetizers and the must-have items!

For a look at their menu, visit their website. If you decide to go try it out, tell them that Andrew and Halley sent you.

