Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dining with Dockery: Bumstead’s Pub

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re headed to the Bumstead’s Pub in this week’s Dining with Dockery.

Located at 400 Mister Joe White Ave (formerly 10th Ave) in the Heart of Myrtle Beach, next door to our World Famous Dagwood’s Deli, Bumstead’s Pub is a little touch Europe just off the beach.

Located at 400 Mr. Joe White Avenue is a little touch of Europe just off the beach.

From lunch to dinner, Bumstead’s has everything you would want from an old English Pub. It’s a place where you can meet good friends and enjoy some incredible food.

In this week’s episode, Andrew tries out some of the menu items you can order at Bumstead’s including the sandwiches, the appetizers and the must-have items!

For a look at their menu, visit their website. If you decide to go try it out, tell them that Andrew and Halley sent you.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Horry County PD seizes hundreds or grams of drugs, cash, guns from months-long investigation
HCPD: 6 arrested, hundreds of grams of drugs, cash, guns seized from months-long investigation
Graham Waldron
Horry County man accused of criminal sexual conduct with 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat
Kroger customers now have a way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.
Kroger announces promotion to help customers save money at the pump

Latest News

WMBF News at 6
VIDEO: HCPD: 6 arrested, hundreds of grams of drugs, cash, guns seized from months-long investigation
WMBF News at 6
Horry County takes first step to ban sex offenders from working in child-oriented businesses
VIDEO: Lake City Early Childhood Center teacher arrested, charged with neglect, battery
VIDEO: Lake City Early Childhood Center teacher arrested, charged with neglect, battery
VIDEO: Popular Grand Strand car and truck show to begin charging admission for first time
.
VIDEO: Horry County man accused of criminal sexual conduct with 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat