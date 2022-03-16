Submit a Tip
Dare Danyel: Making Ice Cream with Buzzed Bull Creamery

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -It’s time for a challenge! This week Danyel headed to the back of house at Buzzed Bull Creamery to help make a specialty menu item.

The owner, Alex Flores showed us how to make the Strawberry Shortcake ice cream. It includes cake batter ice cream, strawberries, graham crackers and if you would like it buzzed you can add Strawberry Vodka.

Buzzed Bull Creamery uses liquid nitrogen to make all the ice cream fresh, Learn more at https://www.buzzedbullcreamery.com/

