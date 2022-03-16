Coastal softball hits six home runs in doubleheader sweep of CSU

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina softball team used back-to-back walk-off home runs to down Charleston Southern in both games of a Tuesday afternoon doubleheader.

With the two wins, the Chants improved to 12-11 overall, 1-2 in SBC play, while the Bucs dropped to 9-14 overall, 1-2 in Big South play.

Game 1 – Coastal Carolina 5, Charleston Southern 4 (8 Inn.)

Keirstin Roose took control of the Coastal home run tally with her sixth homer of the season, as the freshman’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning propelled Coastal past Charleston Southern 5-4 in game one of the twin tilt.

Mady Volpe sat down the first five batters she faced, en route to a career-high nine strikeouts through 6.2 innings of work.

A solo home run in the top of the third inning from Lexi Markle put the visitors up 1-0, but the Bucs’ lead would not hold.

Makiya Thomas drew her seventh walk of the season to start things off in the bottom of the third inning for Coastal, followed by Abbey Montoya being hit by a pitch to advance Thomas. Montoya stole second as Thomas stole third and then reached home on a CSU error to make the score 1-1. Riley Zana singled and attempted to take second but was picked off by the catcher, but not before Montoya scored on the play to put CCU up 2-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jay Wrightsman doubled to left field followed by a Madison Hudson sacrifice bunt which advanced Wrightsman to third. Payton Ebersole sent her third home run of the season over the left-field wall and drove home Wrightsman to make the score 4-1.

It was a pitcher’s duel after that, as both teams went scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings.

Charleston Southern’s Weslin Jones started the Bucs’ top of the seventh rally, as she drew a walk. Raleigh Lewis reached on a fielder’s choice before SeaEnna Satcher singled down the left-field line which advanced pinch-runner Blake Holtorf to third. Madison Koger sent a shot over the left-field wall scoring all three runners to make the score 4-4.

On the first pitch of the bottom of the eighth inning, Roose sent a rocket into the center field palm trees to earn the walk-off.

Kaitlin Beasley-Polko (6-4) recorded the win, allowing no hits, no runs, and no walks in 1.1 innings of work while also striking out two Bucs.

At the plate, Roose led the Chants going 2-for-3, while Ebersole went 1-for-3 with one run and two RBIs.

Game 2 – Coastal Carolina 10, Charleston Southern 1 (5 Inn.)

The home run clinic continued for CCU as the Chants used two four-run innings to push past the Bucs in game two.

In the bottom of the first inning, Coastal looked to take an early lead as Montoya drew a walk followed by a Roose walk but the Chants left both runners on base.

Thomas started the bottom of the third inning off for Coastal with a double to the left-center field followed by a Montoya sacrifice bunt which advanced Thomas to third. Zana then singled to right field and drove home Thomas to make the score 1-0. Roose continued her hitting streak as the freshman singled to left field and placed Zana on second before Maddy Jennings’ three-run home run to center field put the host up 4-0.

The Chants looked to add to their lead in the inning when Shae Schreckengost blasted a shot to right field but CSU right fielder leapt over the wall to make the home-run saving catch and end the inning.

Charleston Southern tallied its lone run of the night in the top of the fourth, as the Bucs reached base on a Chanticleer error. Gracie Prince doubled to left field to advance pinch-runner Taylor Gleason to third. Madison Koger singled to center field advancing all runners, which allowed Gleason to score, to make the score 4-1.

Thomas singled up the middle to start the bottom of the fourth for Coastal. Montoya followed with a single to left field and advanced to second on the throw and allowed Thomas to reach third. Zana knocked her sixth home run of the season deep into left field to bring home Thomas and Montoya to make the score 7-1. Roose knocked her seventh home run of the year and second of the day off the pole in center field to increase the Chants lead to 8-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, Schreckengost singled to left field to start the inning before Ebersole blasted her fourth home run of the season and second of the day over the center-field wall to earn CCU’s second walk-off of the day.

Nicolette Picone earned her fifth win of the season, in 4.0 innings of work – as the freshman allowed just three hits and one run while also recording three strikeouts.

Coastal returns to Sun Belt Conference play and heads west to face UT Arlington March 18-20 in Arlington, Texas.

