WMBF News partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive on Thursday

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage crisis, and WMBF News wants to help fill the need.

WMBF News has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a “Sleeves Up” Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and Magnolia Mall in Florence.

WMBF News is partnering with the American Red Cross for a blood drive in Thursday, March 17.
No matter your blood type, your donation is needed.

Appointments are encouraged to reduce wait times. You can schedule your blood donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting the Red Cross’s website or calling 1-800-733-2767. You can use the sponsor code “WMBF” to make an appointment.

Last year, WMBF News collected 118 units of lifesaving blood, and we hope to top that number this year.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

