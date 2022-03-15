Submit a Tip
Wife finds video, reports husband in alleged child molestation

Charles Hawkins Jr., 49, faces charges that include aggravated sexual battery, child molestation — non-aggravated and sexual exploitation of children, according to jail records.(WRDW)
By WRDW Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW) - A Georgia man was arrested on suspicion of molesting a 5-year-old girl after his wife allegedly found a video of the crime and called authorities, deputies said.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 4:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta, Georgia, to investigate a past sexual assault, WRDW reports.

Deputies said Pamela Hawkins stated that she discovered a video of her husband, 49-year-old Charles Hawkins Jr., allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl. The video showed it had been recorded at 3:07 a.m. Friday, according to deputies.

The suspect’s wife told deputies he had left the residence on foot two minutes before their arrival.

Additional deputies arrived and began an investigation, during which they found the suspect hiding in the bathroom, authorities said.

The suspect was being held Monday in Richmond County Jail on charges that include aggravated sexual battery, child molestation — non-aggravated and sexual exploitation of children, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

