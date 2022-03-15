Visit Myrtle Beach is happy to have Can-Am-Days back this year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) and the City of Myrtle Beach are pleased to welcome back visitors from Canada for the 61st Annual Can-Am Days, being held March 12-20, 2022.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and the closure of the U.S./Canada border, Can-Am Days have returned with special deals and events exclusively provided to Canadian travelers.

“Myrtle Beach has long been considered a second home for so many Canadians and it has been great to see them return over the last few months. During the upcoming Can-Am Days, we want to especially express our happiness to host them and provide them with our warm hospitality once again,” said Karen Riordan, MBACC President and CEO.

Among the events happening during Can-Am Days, the chamber will hold a Welcome Canada Reception on March 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. within the lobby of its visitors center at 1200 N. Oak Street in Myrtle Beach.

Complimentary refreshments and live music will be provided.

On March 15, the chamber and Ripley’s Aquarium will host a Can-Am Party on the Plaza at Broadway at the Beach with music and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on Can-Am Days, including special offers and events, visit CanAmDays.com.

