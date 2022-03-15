SCHP: One killed, four injured in Marlboro County crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Monday night in Marlboro County.

According to SCHP, the two-car wreck happened at 6:50 p.m. on Salem Road and Coxe Road West in Bennettsville.

A 2012 Toyota sedan was traveling south on Salem Rd. as a 2011 GMC SUV was traveling west on Coxe, as stated in the report.

According to the report, the two vehicles collided in the intersection. The driver of the Toyota was fatally injured.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three passengers in the SUV were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

This accident remains under investigation by SCHP.

