Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Popular Grand Strand car and truck show to begin charging admission for first time

The 33rd annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns to Myrtle Beach this Thursday at the...
The 33rd annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns to Myrtle Beach this Thursday at the former mall site on N. Kings Highway.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you are looking to attend a popular Grand Strand car and truck show this year, you will have to dish out some cash.

The 33rd annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns to Myrtle Beach this Thursday at the former mall site on N. Kings Highway. The three-day event will conclude on Saturday.

The show draws thousands of spectators every year and features more than 3,200 pre-1989 cars, in addition to 150 vendors.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the Pee Dee Street Rodders have retired from hosting the show and handed over operations to Michael Leaventon, president of Events Apparel.

Officials say the new management will begin charging an admission fee.

Tickets are $10 per day Thursday or Friday, $15 for Saturday or $25 for the weekend with a military discount, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.

Children under 12 are free. Tickets are $20 per day at the gate.

If you are looking to put a vehicle in the show, officials say the cost will be $65 per car or truck, including two adult entries.

The event will continue to support many local and national charities, including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Children’s Miracle Network at McLeod Children’s Hospital, Horry County Sherriff’s Department Benevolent Fund, and the Grand Strand Miracle League.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Coroner’s office identifies barricaded man found dead inside Carolina Forest home following standoff
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed when his vehicle collided with...
Coroner names 26-year-old man killed after colliding with tree near Conway
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
30 Horry County drug traffickers with ties to Mexican drug cartel sentenced in federal case
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank
.
VIDEO: Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 166th home for Conway family
.
15-year-old recovering after involved in hit-and-run at school bus stop in Carolina Forest; 1 arrested
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank
Florence County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant fired after being charged with DUI