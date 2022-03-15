Popular Grand Strand car and truck show to begin charging admission for first time

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you are looking to attend a popular Grand Strand car and truck show this year, you will have to dish out some cash.

The 33rd annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns to Myrtle Beach this Thursday at the former mall site on N. Kings Highway. The three-day event will conclude on Saturday.

The show draws thousands of spectators every year and features more than 3,200 pre-1989 cars, in addition to 150 vendors.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the Pee Dee Street Rodders have retired from hosting the show and handed over operations to Michael Leaventon, president of Events Apparel.

Officials say the new management will begin charging an admission fee.

Tickets are $10 per day Thursday or Friday, $15 for Saturday or $25 for the weekend with a military discount, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.

Children under 12 are free. Tickets are $20 per day at the gate.

If you are looking to put a vehicle in the show, officials say the cost will be $65 per car or truck, including two adult entries.

The event will continue to support many local and national charities, including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Children’s Miracle Network at McLeod Children’s Hospital, Horry County Sherriff’s Department Benevolent Fund, and the Grand Strand Miracle League.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.