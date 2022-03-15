Submit a Tip
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will host their Season Kickoff Fireworks Extravaganza this Friday!

By Halley Murrow
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Admission is free with the purchase of any ticket for the upcoming season.

Join the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for a fireworks show happening this Friday, March 18, 2022. You can also enjoy concessions, the chance to meet Splash and Rally Shark, inflatables, and more.

Come along with us for all the fun details.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

